Arena Brno: Maypole Installed To Celebrate Completion of Roof Shell At Multifunctional Hall

The new multifunctional hall on the grounds of the Brno Exhibition Centre, known as Arena Brno, has been under construction since September 2023. On Tuesday, 5 August, a decorated maypole (glajcha) was attached to the roof structure to celebrate the milestone of the completion of the shell of the building.

“Relatively recently, in mid-May, we witnessed how the roof skeleton was installed for the construction of the hall,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “It was attached in the following weeks and now the entire roof structure is complete. It will begin being covered in September of this year. This almost completes the shell of Arena Brno, which has already taken shape. To ensure that the builders continue to succeed, we have placed a maypole at the highest point of the hall, as is customary.”

The glajcha was installed to commemorate the completion of the roof shell. Credit: M. Schmerkova/MMB

With this symbolic gesture, the work continues. “We are waiting for the laying of trapezoidal sheets, then the building will be completely roofed, including the installation of roof fans for removing heat and smoke from the hall,” added Petr Kratochvíl, chairman of the board of directors of the Arena Brno municipal company. ”This work, including the installation of air conditioning and heating, is already underway on the fifth floor. At the same time, the building will gradually be cladded. At the level of the future ice rink, the builders still have to complete the last row of monolithic columns, then they will install the prefabricated structures of the last stands, which will reach almost to the central area of the hall. Some of them will be demountable so that the space can be adapted to various purposes. The subsequent work will mainly take place inside the building. We are also intensively working on the final form of the interior.”

The construction of the hall is scheduled to finish in autumn 2026, and is estimated to cost CZK 4.6 billion (excluding VAT).

“Although the construction of the multifunctional hall is a technologically very demanding project, we are striving to proceed according to the schedule,” explained Petr Slezáček, head of the project team of the Moravia Building Construction Division of Hochtief CZ. “We are already installing plasterboard partitions inside the hall, we have installed heat pumps on the roof structure and we are continuing to install water and cooling pipes.”

You can find more information on the Arena Brno website or on Co bude, Brno?