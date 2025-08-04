One-Tenth of Czech Population Are Foreign Nationals

Foreign nationals make up 10.3% of the population of the Czech Republic, according to the Interior Ministry report on migration for the second quarter of the year. A total of 1,091,409 foreign nationals were registered as living in the country at the end of June, an increase of around 35,000 over the past 12 months. Over a third of them are living in Prague.

The largest national group among those are Ukrainians, who represent more than half of the total, followed by Slovaks, Vietnamese and Russians. There are over 581,000 Ukrainians in the Czech Republic, over 123,000 Slovaks, about 69,000 Vietnamese, and nearly 38,000 Russians.

“The significant increase in the number of foreign nationals on Czech territory is mainly due to the issuance of temporary protection to Ukrainian nationals fleeing the war in their country,” the ministry said.

Over 378,000 Ukrainians displaced by the war have registered for temporary protection, which allows them access to public health insurance, education, and the labour market.

At the end of June, around 385,000 foreign nationals had permanent residence in the country and almost 328,000 had temporary residence.

In the first six months of the year, 429 foreign nationals applied for asylum in the Czech Republic. The leading nationality among these was Vietnam (83), followed by Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova and Turkey.

480 people left the Czech Republic under the program of assisted voluntary return, most commonly to Vietnam. In forced returns arranged by the police, 91 people were removed from the country in the first half of 2025.