City of Brno To Launch Unified App To Manage All Municipal Services

Currently, Brno residents and visitors use various online platforms to deal with municipal admin such as getting a parking permit, paying for waste, or reporting problems. However, this week, Brno city council agreed to launch a tender procedure for the creation, management, and development of a unified city application, which should combine all services that the municipality, city companies, or city districts offer to citizens.

“In the initial phase, we would like to connect the application with the city’s e-shop Brno iD, the parking application Park Simply, the Brňáci pro Brno portal, information from the transport company and the city website Brno.cz,” said Tomáš Aberl, Brno city councillor for IT. “In one place, the user would pay for waste or public transport, arrange parking, report a defect in traffic signs, make electronic orders at various municipal counters, and so on.”

According to Aberl, subsequent phases of the app’s development would see more services added, including those not currently offered online. Users would also be able to set-up reminder notifications for regular events like block cleaning, or receive information in the event of civic emergencies.

According to the tender issued this week, companies can apply to design, develop, and then operate the unified application for a period of at least three years. “The evaluation criterion is not only the price, but also the experience of the given company and its team, and the risks associated with the creation of the application. According to our estimation, the final price of the contract should not exceed CZK 107 million,” added Aberl.

The results of the tender procedure could be known in the spring of next year.

The application, which is intended to become an everyday assistant for the people of Brno, will be available for the Android and iOS mobile platforms.