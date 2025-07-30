Brno Day: Brno Celebrates Its Most Famous Military Victory With Two Days of Festivities

On 15 August 1645, Swedish general Torstenson laid siege to the city of Brno with 28,000 troops, only to withdraw eight days later in the face of the defenders’ tenacity. This victory, achieved with just 1,500 soldiers and militiamen, safeguarded the entire region all the way to Vienna, and represents a decisive moment in Brno’s history, cementing its status as the Moravian capital over Olomouc. It has since been regularly celebrated as one of the city’s main annual events.

Held every August, Brno Day is a popular city event which regularly attracts thousands of visitors of all ages, thanks to a rich and varied program. From 15-17 August, the city will offer exclusive tours of Spilberk castle, Kravi Hora and the city centre, with the latter hosting many events organized by the Diocese of Brno as well as theatre performances.

Spilberk Castle will host the traditional exhibition, immersing visitors in the old days of Brno thanks to a historical marketplace and a program of performances and workshops, including a shooting range, fencing performances and more. The heart of the festival, however, will be at Kravi Hora, with parades and reenactments of some of the siege’s most famous battles taking place throughout the afternoon and the evening.

The festivities will begin with the opening of the official exhibition in Spilberk Castle on 13 August, and the Old Town Hall will be decorated with a scenic painting of the siege on 14 August. Admission to the main program is free and available to all, though tickets can be bought for the underground events.

Additional information and details about the programme are available on the event’s official website.