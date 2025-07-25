How Could Underground Public Transport Look In Brno? The City Weighs Its Options…

Tram, train, metro, or some combination of them all? The Brno Municipality has completed a feasibility study of the various options for underground public transport in the city, finding that trains would be the best fit. The study has now been sent to the Central Commission of the Czech Ministry of Transport, which will make the final decision.

The feasibility study assessed six variants of underground public transport in detail. Both transport modes and proposed routes were assessed. Analyses prepared for all variants included a detailed technical solution, transport forecast, investment costs, economic evaluation in the form of a cost-benefit analysis, and others.

The general benefit of all the options is a reduction of passenger traffic in the central part of Brno. Based on the study, the city chose trains as the preferred option, as they allow for transport services not only within the city, but also across the wider metropolitan area. The light metro option as a completely segregated system was evaluated as economically inefficient, while the advantage of trains is that they can shorten the commute to the city centre without the need for transfers.

The underground platform will be built directly within the new main train station. Trains will enter from the south, on the Chrlice line. Proposals for the north-south diameter include a future extension to Tišnov in the north, the route of which has been ringfenced in the new urban plan for Brno.

The views of the Brno municipal authorities are among many that will be considered by the Railway Junction Steering Committee. The Central Commission of the Ministry of Transport will then make the final decision.