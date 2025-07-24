A Carnival of Colours, Music and Dance: Brasil Fest Brno Returns Next Week

Next week, from 31 July to 3 August, Brno will again be dancing to the sound of samba and other Brazilian rhythms. Brasil Fest Brno, the largest festival of Brazilian culture in Central Europe, will last four days, featuring concerts, dance workshops, gastronomy, and the traditional carnival parade.

On Friday, the influential band Nação Zumbi will celebrate their 30-year career at První patro club. “They mix funk, rock, maracatu, psychedelia and Afro-Brazilian rhythms. It will be a concert full of energy,” said festival director Jakub Škrha.

On Saturday, the highlight of the program will be the magnificent carnival parade through the city centre, followed by an afternoon of free concerts and performances at five locations in the middle of Brno.

“We want to get a little closer to the atmosphere of the Brazilian Carnival in Rio and show people how breathtaking carnival culture can be,” said Škrha. “The concerts, drum and dance shows will last until midnight.”

Credit: Brasil Fest Brno

This year, Škrha participated as a drummer in the world’s largest carnival in Rio de Janeiro, in one of the winning bands. Dancer and Star Dance winner Veronika Lálová also performed in Rio, and is preparing a special choreography for the Brno festival.

Hundreds of participants from all over Europe and Latin America will join the parade. International stars appearing include repique master Gabriel Policarpo and dancer Luara Bombom, winner of the Primeira Princesa do Carnaval do Rio 2022. There will be an allegorical float referring to Rio de Janeiro and, making its debut, a five-meter puppet of the Brno dragon in Brazilian colors.

Before the parade, there will be a warm-up zone by the statue of Jošt on Moravské náměstí, including a stand offering make-up for spectators wishing to embrace the carnival spirit. At 4pm, the parade will make its way through Náměstí Svobody to Zelný trh.



This evening, the festival will open at the Špilberk summer cinema with the Oscar-winning Brazilian film ‘I’m Still Here’. On Friday, guitarist and singer Badi Assad will perform in the Red Church. On Sunday, the festival will end with a family day with free workshops for children and adults in Lužánky. The program will include dance, music and creative workshops, including the production of costumes and masks, which the children will then present in the first children’s carnival parade in Lužánky Park. Foreign stars Gabriel Policarpo and Luara Bombom will also lead workshops.

Tickets for concerts, workshops and VIP tickets can be purchased on the festival website and on the foxticket.cz portal.