Flood Defences Open On Poříčí, Protecting Against High Water and Opening The River To Public Use

The first part of the new flood defences on the river Svratka in Brno was ceremonially opened this morning, in the section from Riviera to the Uhelná Bridge. As part of one of the most challenging construction projects to take place in the centre of Brno in recent years, stone walls were demolished, the riverbed was widened, banks were remodelled, and flood walls were built. The project was completed thanks to a significant European subsidy, and the city has now obtained permission for early use of the construction.

“Flood protection measures are indispensable for ensuring the protection of the city’s residents,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “A prime example was last year’s September rains, when rivers flooded across the country, and even in Brno, it was really close.” She added that the new flood protection measures have taken approximately 80 hectares of land out of the flood zone.

Thanks to three new underpasses under the bridges at Heršpická, Vídeňská and Renneská, the new paths on the embankment are now fully accessible to the public for the length of this section of the river, including 5 kilometres of walking paths (red) and 3 kilometres for both walking and cycling (grey).

The construction, according to the design of the prominent Brno architect Ivan Ruller and his team, began in January 2022. However, over time, several changes had to be made and the completion date was pushed back to the end of June this year due to last year’s floods.

Credit : MMB

“We started implementing flood protection measures near the city center, due to the highest priority – the largest number of residents will be protected here,” said René Černý, Deputy Mayor of Brno for Investments. He added that the contractors did not have an easy task. “Even though it seems like just the demolition of the embankment walls and the modification of the banks of the Svratka, this is really not the case,” he said.

The CZK 1.5 billion project, half of which was covered by a subsidy obtained from European funds, included a major relocation of engineering networks, significant work on water management infrastructure, and the reconstruction of a 100-year-old main sewer.

“Of course, it was not possible to predict certain difficulties that would arise with such a huge project,” said Černý. “However, we always tried to move things forward. Now we are at the end of one story and we look forward to the completion of flood protection measures in the center, and how people will enjoy the new embankment or wetland behind the Riviera.”

The premises of the new colonnade will need to be adapted to build gastro facilities, according to the requirements of the future tenants. Negotiations are currently underway with the Brno-Střed municipal district about the details of leasing property in the building. The handover to the district will take place after the final approval.

The Ministry of the Environment provided a subsidy for the project from the National Recovery Plan, specifically from the National Environment Program, which will cover the other half of the implementation costs.

“As a representative of the city government at the time, I have been involved in the project from its beginning and I am happy that its implementation has come to a successful end,” said Czech Environment Minister Petr Hladík. “The uniqueness of the solution lies in the fact that we are returning its natural character to the river and, thanks to this, increasing the city’s flood protection. At the same time, it has created a zone for residents to play sports, relax or observe nature in the newly built wetland, or safely ride their bicycles under the bridges over the river. Investments in projects with elements of blue-green infrastructure pay off and are a priority for us, which is why we negotiated a European subsidy for the project of CZK 762 million through the State Environmental Fund.”

Credit : MMB

The contractor was the association “PPO nábřeží Svratky – Brno”, consisting of OHLA ŽS, a.s., HOCHTIEF CZ, a.s., and FIRESTA-Fišer Construction, a.s.

“The implementation of flood protection measures in the central part of the city of Brno represents a key milestone in protecting the area from flood risks and at the same time a significant contribution to the long-term urban development of the city,” said Roman Kocúrek, CEO of OHLA ŽS. “The project combined complex engineering work with regard to the existing infrastructure, demanding network relocations and the integration of new public spaces into the urban environment. We are convinced that combining functional protection with high-quality architectural and landscape design is the path to sustainable and modern development of urban locations. Every city that opens its river to people strengthens its identity and the quality of life of its residents.”

The next stages of the flood protection measures are currently underway, with other priority sections being Trnitá and Zbrojovka. “The first-named section includes stages IX, X and XI, which concern both the Svratka and Svitava rivers, and which will protect a significant part of Komárov,” said Jan Tesárek, director of the Brno City Architect’s Office, which is in charge of preparing flood protection measures. “We have currently applied for a building permit and are finalizing the documentation for the construction. If everything goes smoothly, the actual implementation could begin in 2026.”

A contractor for the project documentation has been selected for the next stages of the flood protection around Zbrojovka. The conceptual solution for this stage has been approved, and the design was presented to the residents of the city districts in question. Work is now underway on the documentation for the project permit.

You can find more about flood protection measures here.