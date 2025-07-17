Czech Caves To Offer New Family Discount Tickets and Shortened Routes This Summer

The Czech Cave Administration is offering family tickets and shortened tours in its 14 natural caves for the first time this summer. The scheme is aimed at attracting families with discounts, as well as new routes that will retain the attention of small children from start to finish.

“We are responding to frequent enquiries from parents with children asking about discounts for families,” said Milan Jan Půček, director of the Czech Cave Administration. “For this year we are trialling two new options. We’d be happy to see people cultivate their children’s interest in underground nature from a young age.”

The new family tickets will be independent from any other discounts, and are valid for all tour routes, except for two experiences in the Moravian Karst, which have a unified single price for all visitors.

Aside from these new tariffs, the cave administration is also setting up new short routes in places such as Šošůvské Caves and Výpustek Cave near Křtiny, including tours accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. Another example is the new “Minitour” in Sloupská Caves, which lasts for half an hour.

“It is suitable for those who want to experience the atmosphere of the cave but do not want to or cannot go the whole tour,” explained the head of Sloupsko-šošůvské cave, Miluše Hasoňová. “Visitors will see Nic’s Cave and the beautiful stalactite hall of Eliska’s Cave, whose acoustics are traditionally enjoyed with music. This route is also suitable for children due to the lower number of 92 steps and shorter time spent in the cave.”

Established in 2006, the Czech Cave Administration is currently overseeing 14 caves across the Czech Republic. In South Moravia, these include the Punkva Caves with the Macocha Abyss, the colourfully decorated Balcarka Cave, Kateřina Cave with the largest domestic accessible underground dome, the Sloupsko-Sošůvské Caves with the longest tour route, and the Výpustek Cave near Křtiny.

Additional information and tickets available on the administration official website, as well as its Facebook page.