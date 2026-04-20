Czech Video Game ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’ Wins BAFTA Award

The video game ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’ from the Czech studio Warhorse has won a BAFTA award in the Best Story category, according to results announced by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) this weekend.

The Czech game won out over six other nominees, including the successful French game ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’, which won this year’s Game of the Year award.

‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’ was also nominated in the best lead performance category for British actor Tom McKay, but ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’, featuring actress Jennifer English, took the prize at the awards ceremony late Friday night.

Like the first installment, ‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’ is set in the early 15th century during the political struggle between Bohemian King Wenceslas IV and his brother Sigismund. In the sequel, players take on the role of the young nobleman Jindrich of Skalice, exploring the landscape of Český ráj, and the town of Kutna Hora, south-east of Prague.

According to the developers, the game emphasises the most realistic portrayal of medieval life, the interaction between the environment and the player, and a strong story. Warhorse recently released the third and final expansion of the game, which is expected to conclude the story.

In the first installment of the game, players could explore the Posazavi region south-east of Prague. The release of the game brought a significant increase in tourism to the depicted regions. Fans of the game, known as KCD tourists, are once again heading to locations associated with the game’s storyline this year for a variety of experiential programmes, gatherings, and festivals.