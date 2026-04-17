Zluty Kopec Reservoirs Mark May 4th With A Galactic Music and Light Show

May the fourth be with you! On Monday, 4 May, the Zluty Kopec water tanks will turn into a galactic space for the day, with an afternoon and early evening of unconventional tours, iconic film music, lighting installations, and the interconnection of historical spaces with the motifs of the distant universe.

The program will offer three tours of the reservoirs, each offering visitors a different experience. Reservoir No. 1 will feature film melodies played on the flute accompanied by a light installation. Reservoir No. 2 will host the main concert of melodies that defined a film galaxy, performed by the Moravian Piano Trio. The third Reservoir will bring to life a real laser space shooter in one area, while in another visitors will be launched into the universe to see models of the planets of the solar system.

“We perceive Zluty Kopec as a living space that has infinite potential for different forms of experience,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “This event is the next step, as a place to play with light, sound and atmosphere and try what the space can take.”

The event is taking place in cooperation with the Brno Observatory and Planetarium Brno, which has lent its inflatable models of planets for the occasion.

“The universe is everything,” added Jiří Dušek, director of the Brno Observatory and Planetarium. “Not only the stars and the dark space above us, but also the planet Earth, we humans, and the man-made water tanks. It is therefore a matter of course that our models will materialize in the amazing underground spaces of Zluty Kopec.”

Tours with concerts will take place at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm. From 7pm to 8pm it will be possible to see water tanks No. 1 and 3 without concerts at a reduced price. At 7.30pm, a meeting of visitors with light props will take place in the park above the water reservoirs. Costumes are welcome!Tickets are on sale at https://vodojemybrno.cz/vodojemyart/hvezdne-vodojemy/