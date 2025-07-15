Czech MotoGP Welcomed Back With Five-Day Festival in Brno’s Namesti Svobody

Starting tomorrow, Náměstí Svobody will host a five-day celebration to welcome back the Brno MotoGP, a prestigious local event which has not been hosted in Brno since 2020. The festival will feature musical performances and shows from Wednesday to Saturday before the actual races on Sunday.

“The return of MotoGP is a huge event for the whole Czech Republic and a great advertisement for the City of Brno, which is contributing CZK 35 million to the organisation of the race this year,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS), highlighting the critical role of the Masaryk Circuit in the Grand Prix’s history. “As we are commemorating the 60th anniversary of the first World Road Motorcycle Championship in Brno, I’m glad we can welcome the best riders in the world not only to the racetrack, but also to Náměstí Svobody.”

“The Brno Grand Prix is one of the most important cultural events we organise. A series of musical concerts, a wide range of refreshments and a rich accompanying programme are prepared for visitors,“ said the mayor of the Brno-střed district, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS).

The programme will kick off on Wednesday with musical performances, on a stage equipped with two large screens for optimal visibility. Through a live broadcast, visitors will also be able to watch the riders’ practice sessions on the circuit, as well as the races themselves on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the event will be on Thursday, when professional riders and Czech music stars will take to the stage. “The whole Thursday afternoon and evening is dedicated to fans of motorcycles and the general public, so that everyone can tune in to the atmosphere of the Czech Grand Prix,” said Petr Boháč, spokesman for the Brno Automotodrom, which is curating the entire programme for Thursday. “It’s an official pre-event, which will be attended by selected MotoGP riders, including local representative Filip Salac. The programme will also include concerts by leading Czech artists.”

The event, part of the Brno Festivities series, will fill most of the square. More than 20 stalls with food and drink will be set up all around the perimeter, operated by local businesses.

”For the event itself we have prepared an exhibition on the history of the Czech Grand Prix, as well as limited edition returnable cups with themed MotoGP motifs,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-střed district. The cups were designed by the painter Stanislav Sedláček, who has provided them free of charge.

In connection with the motorcycle festival and the events on Náměstí Svobody, the Brno-střed district has set aside free parking space for motorcycles on Thursday. During the Brno Grand Prix, motorcycles can be parked on Dominikánské náměstí and Moravské náměstí near the statue of Margrave Jost. There will be a concierge service on site.The complete programme including detailed information can be found on the event’s official website, or on the fanzone website.