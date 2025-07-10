Ukrainian Pilots To Train For F-16 Aircraft in Czech Republic

The Czech Army will provide training for up to eight Ukrainian pilots for the F-16 fighter aircraft this year, according to the Ministry of Defence. This forms part of the support provided by the Czech Republic to Ukraine and its armed forces in defence against the Russian invasion. The 150 hours of training, worth roughly CZK 32 million, will be provided by the state enterprise LOM Praha.

The Czech military does not have F-16 fighter jets, but Ukraine showed interest in training on F-16 flight simulators and L-39 subsonic aircraft.

“If Ukraine is to continue to defend itself effectively against Russian aggression, it needs not only military equipment but also well-trained armed forces, including air forces,” said Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS).

Supporting Ukraine is a strategic interest of the Czech Republic, she added.

The Czech Air Force will provide 150 hours of training that it no longer needs, free of charge.

The Czech expenses for the training will be covered by the Defence Ministry budget. “The training of Ukrainian pilots is not only a professional challenge for us, but also an expression of our active involvement in supporting Ukraine and our solidarity. We have the capacity, know-how and experience,” said LOM Prague director Jiri Protiva.

The training includes ground training, simulators, logistical support and a medical examination, and will be covered by an amendment to the contract between the Defence Ministry and LOM Praha. It will also be the basis for an agreement on mutual cooperation between the Czech and Ukrainian defence ministries.

The training will be in accordance with the mandate allowing members of the armed forces of Ukraine or EU/NATO member states to remain on Czech territory for the training of Ukrainian soldiers. This covers up to 800 people from the beginning of 2025 until the end of 2026, the ministry said.