Czech Republic Still Struggles To Investigate High-level Corruption, Says Commission Report

According to the European Commission’s Rule of Law Report 2025, the Czech Republic has made progress in the remuneration of judges and taken some measures to reduce the length of court proceedings, but defects remain in the investigation of high-level corruption and the transparency of media ownership.

As in previous years, the annual report assessed four areas: the justice system, the anti-corruption framework, media freedom and pluralism, and institutional checks and balances.

“The justice system is performing efficiently, with further improvements in case resolution times,” the report says.

However, it recommends further measures to reduce the length of proceedings and ensure independence of investigations and prosecutions in high-level corruption cases, as well as reinitiating the revision of conflict of interest legislation.

The EC report states that there have been no further developments in the transparency of media ownership, though additional protections for journalists’ sources and confidential communications have been proposed. “There have been increased efforts by the police to address cases of abuse against journalists, while online harassment of journalists remains an issue of concern,” the report says.