St. James Ossuary Opens Through The Holidays For Special Candlelit Friday Night Tours

During the summer holidays, the mysterious Ossuary of St. James will be open for candlelit tours every Friday evening. Under the bright light of a hundred candles, you can experience the captivating atmosphere of this special space by night. The tours will be accompanied by the works of Brno composer Miloš Štědroň, created especially for this place of worship.

The St. James Ossuary was discovered during underground exploration in 2001, and opened to the public in 2012. In terms of the number of skeletal remains, it is the second largest ossuary in Europe (after the Paris Catacombs) and is one of Brno’s major tourist attractions. As well as the summer night tours, you can visit the ossuary all year round from Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 am to 6 pm.

The night tours will take place every 30 minutes, in groups of a maximum of 25 people. The first tour is at 7 pm, the last tour is at 10 pm. The tours will be in Czech, but English-friendly; written texts will be available in English, German, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, Hungarian and Russian, and guides will be able to answer questions in English.

Admission is at the regular price. The ossuary will be illuminated with artificial candles.

You can purchase tickets at info centers or at the Brno Underground website.