Brno’s Re-Use Points Have Now Raised CZK 1 Million For The City’s Green Spaces

The Re-Use project allows Brno residents to dispose of various unwanted but still usable items, free of charge, which are then resold to raise money for flower beds to beautify the city centre. Launched in Brno in October 2016, the scheme has now raised a total of CZK 1 million to decorate the streets of the city.

Located in the waste collection centres on Dusíkova, Hapalova, Jedovnicka, Sochorova, Okružní, Ukrajinska, and Jana Svobody, Re-Use points accept a wide variety of unwanted goods from workshops, garages and households, such as glasses, pots, plates, cutlery, decorations, flower pots, books, magazines, toys, music players, musical instruments, strollers, tool boxes, and sports equipment. These objects are then sold at symbolic prices of tens or hundreds of crowns.

“In less than 10 years, approximately 165 tons of books, 65 tons of porcelain, 16 tons of glass, 470 cubic meters of furniture and 1800 cubic meters of household equipment have been saved,” said Pavel Urubek, chair of the Board of Directors of SAKO Brno.

The City of Brno’s public greenery company uses the money from this public collection to fund the planting and subsequent maintenance of flower beds. In recent years, flower beds have been installed on Francouzská, Veletržní, Renneská třída, and Dominikánské náměstí through this project.

The city also has a separate programme, Re-Nab, which focuses on larger objects such as beds, cabinets, kitchen chairs and tables. The collected furniture is registered and is handed over to socially needy families through the furniture bank operated by the municipal Social Welfare Department. This project has helped more than 200 families during its entire operation.

Additional information and location of the disposal sites available on SAKO’s official website.