Brno-Střed Raises CZK 31 Million In Electronic Auction To Select Christmas Market Vendors

The Brno-střed municipality, the co-organizer of the Christmas markets in Brno, has raised CZK 31 million in an electronic auction to select food and beverage vendors for the upcoming Brno Christmas. The amount collected was the largest ever, and will be re-invested into improving the markets and the cultural program.

Christmas in Brno is always prepared several months in advance. The preparations include a public electronic auction, which allows places for vendors to be filled in a transparent and efficient manner. This year, interested parties competed for 55 spaces across Zelný trh, the Jošt statue on Moravské náměstí, and Náměstí Svobody. The total proceeds of the auction exceeded CZK 31 million excluding VAT, which was CZK 10 million more than last year.

“Christmas in Brno is a great advertisement for the city,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed. “The results of the auction show that both visitors and vendors are extremely interested in them, and we greatly appreciate their trust. We are therefore investing the collected amount again in the development of the markets to make them even more attractive for everyone. For example, in cooperation with the artist Kateřina Šeda, we are planning to expand the markets to Římské náměstí, improve the visitor facilities, and significantly strengthen the cultural program with performances from well-known Czech and Slovak bands will perform.”

Vendors on Zelny trh. Credit: Brno-střed

The greatest interest in the auction was for the round bar at Jošt on Moravské náměstí, which was auctioned for CZK 3.4 million (excluding VAT), making it the highest-priced stand this year. A novelty in the auction was the stand with an observation terrace on Náměstí Svobody, which was sold off for CZK 1 million. The beverage stalls at Zelný trh also climbed above CZK 1 million. According to the municipality, these high prices are a great success, especially as the prices of beverages at Brno’s Christmas markets have been stable in recent years and will not increase by more than the rate of inflation.

The city district is offering a total of 160 sales points, 10 more than last year. Most of them are at Zelný trh, followed by Jošt, Bašty street, and Římské náměstí. Almost half of the sales points will be filled by traditional artisans who have had a fixed rent price for several years, of CZK 45,000, or CZK 65,000 for those who do not use traditional production methods.

Traders are also expected at the markets, selected by the City Hall according to submitted bids. Charitable and non-profit organizations are provided with stalls free of charge. This year, over 60 charitable projects and organizations will receive support, including the Donate a Cup charity collection.

Moravske namesti. Credit: Brno-střed

“The Christmas markets are fully financed by vendor rents,” said Oulehlová. “Thanks to this, we can once again offer most attractions and the complete cultural program to the public for free. We are also preparing new motifs for hot beverage cups, which became a hit last year thanks to the original crocodile motif. Visitors kept a total of 152,000 cups.”

She added that the city district recently received a subsidy of CZK 3 million from the European Union to operate the return system.

Christmas in Brno will start at Zelný trh, Moravské náměstí and the Bašty terrace on 14 November. Náměstí Svobody, Dominikánské náměstí and Římské náměstí will open later. The markets in most places will last until 31 December. The Christmas tree illumination will take place on 21 November, accompanied by the Gustav Brom Radio Big Band.