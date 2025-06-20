Roofless in Brno, Part 3: Hostile Architecture and Homelessness

In the third part of our series ‘Roofless in Brno’, Vladěna Kovandová investigates the phenomenon of “hostile architecture”, which can create immense challenges for those dependent on public space, while going unnoticed by the wider population.

At the first glance, Brno might come across as a nice, neutral and welcoming space, which follows the modern architecture styles and trends. Public spaces are designed with benches, railings or flower decorations. But when you look closely, some of these elements might not be as neutral as they appear. Architecture and design can represent a silent way of control or oppression, especially towards roofless people.

What Is Hostile Architecture?

Hostile architecture is a strategy of designing public spaces in a way that limits or prevents certain activities, often aimed at roofless people. Also known as exclusionary design or defensive architecture, this strategy has been around since the 19th century. It can be in the form of a bench with armrests to prevent people from lying down or sleeping, sloped seating areas, or spikes on ledges to prevent sitting down. These features are not problematic in themselves, but become “unwelcomed” when it comes to marginalised groups.

How Is It In Brno?

So, what does the public space of Brno look like? Brno is in many ways trying to be an inclusive city. There are free public bathrooms around the city centre, unlike in most European metropolises, many places have standard benches without any separational elements, such as namesti Svobody. These areas allow people to rest freely, regardless of their social status.

However, in recent years, a hostile approach to the design of public spaces can also be seen in Brno. The most recent changes have happened in front of the main train station, with the changes to benches. For an average person, there might seem to be nothing strange about them, but for a roofless person they are a form of exclusion from public space. These benches have small separation rails on them to prevent them from laying down.

In the same area just across the street, the Brno-Střed city district decided to remove the benches altogether. According to the city hall, the reason behind this decision was the gathering of roofless people and drug users, which often disturbed the public order. First the municipal authorities tried to clean the place frequently, and exchanged the benches for ones with armrest separations. The City Hall spokesperson explained that this did not solve the problem, so the benches disappeared altogether.

This trend is not just in the city centre, but can also be observed in less frequented places. For example, in 2021, after complaints from residents about roofless people spending time around Pálavské náměstí in Brno-Vinohrady, the city swapped normal benches for short, narrow ones.

Why Does It Matter?

Hostile architecture might be easy to ignore for those who do not depend on public space. This approach to design also represents the ways urban policy can shift away from systematic solutions to social problems. It is not just a question of aesthetics and safety, but also how public institutions fail to solve structural problems effectively.

The removal of public benches or their modifications serve as quick, short-term solutions, and deeper structural problems are then overlooked. The roofless people will not magically disappear altogether with the benches, but will simply keep moving to a different part of the city.