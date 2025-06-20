DPMB To Launch Seasonal H4 Tram Route Tomorrow

A week after its Transport Nostalgia event, DPMB is reopening the H4 line between Komenského náměstí and Mendlovo náměstí from 21 June to late September. The route will be served by a historical tram from 1943, aiming to create a unique experience for passengers.

“The historic line H4 is already inseparably linked with summer in Brno and the public is looking forward to its launch,” said DPMB Director-General Miloš Havránek. “We will be operating it almost exclusively with a two-axle motor carriage from 1943. Personally, as a driver, I go on this line occasionally because the atmosphere is incredibly pleasant – people wave, take pictures of the car and often engage us in conversations. It’s a beautiful reminder of the old days.”

Line H4 will run on the route Komenského náměstí – Česká – Náměstí Svobody – Zelný trh – Hlavní nádraží – Nové sady – Hybešova – Václavská – Mendlovo náměstí. The regular tariff applies, but the transport of bicycles and oversized luggage is not allowed. The timetable is available for download on the DPMB website.

At the same time, now the winter break is over, DPMB will resume the traditional weekend operation of retro trams on line 10 until the end of October, with normal fares being charged on the line. However, because of the ongoing reconstruction of part of the Křenová railway viaduct, the “retro 10” will only be available once an hour between Technologický park and Malinovského náměstí on the weekends of 21 June, 28 June, and 26 July.