MENDELU To Lead European Project Supporting Innovation In Precision Medicine

Brno’s Mendel University will be the coordinating institution for Project InnovPrecMed, a transdisciplinary initiative aimed at supporting the development of innovations in the field of precision medicine. The project will involve close collaboration between universities, research institutions and companies across Europe to significantly accelerate the development of innovations in the field of precision medicine.

At MENDELU, the initiative will involve the Faculty of AgriSciences, the Faculty of Business and Economics, and the Technology Transfer Office of Mendel University. The grant was awarded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), and envisages the university overseeing research in precision medicine throughout the continent.

As the coordinating institution, MENDELU will lead the consortium of European universities, research institutes, and businesses in building an advanced, deep tech innovation ecosystem. The project aims to strengthen research, education, and business development capacities in the field of precision medicine by enhancing the quality and competitiveness of partner higher education institutions (HEIs).

This will be achieved through institutional and systemic changes, such as strengthening staff capacities and setting up training courses for all those involved, developing new structures for innovation, knowledge, and technology transfer, supporting business creation, and fostering collaborations with other HEIs and industry partners across the field.

The consortium already encompasses 4 universities, 4 companies and 3 research institutes, with hopes of increasing these numbers. This applies particularly to corporate partners, for which there is a target of 12 by the end of the project, either through the creation of new businesses or the addition of existing companies.

InnovPrecMed will join the many projects fostered by Horizon Europe, the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation. The project will be implemented from 1 April 2025 to 30 April 2027, which coincides with the end of the EIT Strategic Innovation Agenda 2021−2027.