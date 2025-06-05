Dutch Royal Couple Meet Pavel, Fiala and Others On Official Visit To Prague

Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva gave a ceremonial welcome to Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Prague Castle yesterday morning at the start of their state visit to the Czech Republic.

However, what was due to be a two-day trip was cut short as the king returned to the Netherlands last night to deal with the political situation following the resignation of the Prime Minister. Queen Maxima will remain in the Czech Republic today.

The royal couple was also welcomed at Prague Castle by Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS). Dozens of people watched the welcome ceremony in the castle courtyard, where the Dutch and Czech national anthems were played.

Credit: Hrad.cz

This was followed by a private meeting of the presidential and royal couples, then a joint meeting of delegations from both countries. At a press conference after the meeting, Pavel told journalists that the two countries are strategic partners within NATO and the European Union, with the same views on security and foreign policy, and agree that Ukraine is one of the fundamental pillars of European security.

In his remarks, the King said that the Netherlands sees the Czech Republic as an indispensable partner in its efforts to build a secure and strong Europe. He said he wants to further deepen defence cooperation and strengthen economic ties between the countries.

Pavel highlighted the intensive cooperation in the energy sector, such as the floating LNG terminal in Eemshaven that provides up to 45% of the capacity for Czech annual consumption.

He also praised the long-standing and historical ties through personalities such as John Amos Comenius, who lived part of his life in the Netherlands, and former Dutch Foreign Minister Max van der Stoel, who met secretly with Charter 77 spokesman Jan Patocka in 1977, the first western politician to have contact with a Czechoslovak dissent.

According to the King, anyone familiar with Czechoslovakia’s turbulent history should understand why the Czech Republic is so committed to a strong NATO, an effective EU and a free and secure Ukraine. He added that the aim of the royal visit to Prague was also to further strengthen the existing friendly bond between the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. He said the countries share the same mentality and this shared understanding is becoming more important with the unstable situation in the world.

Credit: Hrad.cz

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands handed over the throne to her son Prince Willem-Alexander in April 2013, making him the country’s first king since 1890 and, at the age of 46, the youngest European monarch.

According to the Presidential Office, the main objective of the state visit is to strengthen friendly relations based on shared values in the form of membership in the EU and NATO, deeper economic cooperation, boosting European competitiveness and sharing experiences in strengthening societal resilience against disinformation.

After meeting with Pavel, Willem-Alexander attended a commemorative ceremony at the monument of Milada Horakova, a democratic politician who was executed under the communist regime after a show trial in 1950.

In the afternoon he visited a branch of the humanitarian NGO People in Need, and the military airport in Prague-Kbely, where he saw military equipment and material provided by the Netherlands and Czech Republic in support of Ukraine. The Netherlands is a major contributor to the Czech-led initiative to provide Ukraine with large-calibre ammunition from third countries purchased on the open market.

The royal couple then continued to the Kramar Villa to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the speakers of both houses of parliament. The meeting with Fiala focused on economic and defence cooperation, energy security, coordination of support for Ukraine, and current priorities within NATO.

“The meeting has confirmed that the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are not only close partners within the European Union and NATO, but that they also share a common view on the key issues of contemporary international security,” said Fiala (ODS).

The Prime Minister said he saw concrete opportunities to strengthen cooperation, mainly in the economic and defence sectors. During the discussion on Ukraine, Fiala said he appreciated the significant Dutch involvement in the Czech ammunition initiative.

Credit: Vlada.cz

In a statement, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09) highlighted the scope and intensity of Czech-Dutch cooperation, describing the royal visit to the Chamber of Deputies as a completely unique event.

Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil (ODS) said he had discussed with the royal couple the functioning and importance of the Czech and Dutch Senate. “They also discussed the current political situation in both countries and in Europe as a whole. As sports fans, we did not omit the topic of football,” Vystrcil wrote on social media.

In the evening, at a gala reception at Prague Castle, Pavel presented the Order of the White Lion of the Civil Group, First Class, with a Chain to King Willem-Alexander, for outstanding services to the Czech Republic, while the King gave Pavel the Order of the Lion of the Netherlands with the Knight Grand Cross, the highest degree of this order.

Credit: Vlada.cz

Queen Maxima received the Order of the White Lion of the Civil Group, First Class, while Czech First Lady Eva Pavlova received the Grand Cross of the Order of the Royal Court.

The Order of the Lion of the Netherlands is a Dutch decoration awarded for distinguished service to the state, arts, science and sport. The Grand Cross of the Order of the Royal Court is for members of the royal family, foreign heads of state and selected persons.

The Order of the White Lion is awarded by the Czech President to citizens of the Czech Republic for particularly outstanding services to the state, for outstanding services to the defence and security of the state or for a significant promotion of the homeland abroad. It may also be awarded or conferred on foreign citizens of the Czech Republic for particularly outstanding services to the Czech Republic.

“The King and Queen have long been committed to strengthening friendly relations between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and to deepening the ideas of a democratic and secure Europe,” read the official justification for the award. “At the same time, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander provides effective assistance to the countries that resist military aggression and do not relent in their struggle for freedom,” while Queen Maxima “actively supports global efforts to advance human rights and tolerance, equality and justice, with special attention to disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in society.”

Last June, Pavel also presented the Order of the White Lion of the Civic Group, First Class, to outgoing Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, and in May to King Philippe of Belgium.

Yesterday evening’s award ceremony was followed by a gala dinner, after which the King returned home due to the political situation in the Netherlands, where the Prime Minister has announced his resignation after the collapse of the governing coalition. Queen Maxima will stay in the Czech Republic today.