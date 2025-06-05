Deckchairs Return To Brno City Centre, Ready For The Summer Sunshine

Brno city centre is again equipped with hundreds of comfortable deckchairs, ready for the summer sunshine. The Brno-Střed district has this week created relaxation zones on Náměstí Svobody, Zelný trh, Dominikánské náměstí and other city centre, complete with over 350 beach loungers, about 50 more than last year.

“We prepare relaxation zones for visitors to the city every year,” said Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno-střed. “This year we purchased 300 new loungers to be ready for the summer season. People will once again find seating in the city center near water features or restaurants. If necessary, we will also install them in other public spaces.”

Credit: Brno-Střed

Currently, the city district has over 600 deckchairs available. Visitors will find the highest number on Zelný trh, where there are 120 available. The seats have been installed not only in the streets, but also in the courtyard of the Brno-střed Town Hall, where an open-air cinema is traditionally hosted during the summer holidays. The deckchairs will remain in the city center at least until the end of September, which can be extended in case of favorable weather. They can be used every day from 10 am to 10 pm. Opening hours may vary depending on the weather.