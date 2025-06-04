Czech Supreme Court Annuls Injunction On Signing of Nuclear Plant Deal

The Czech Supreme Administrative Court has cancelled the interim injunction preventing the signing of the contract for the construction of new units at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, it announced today. The ruling was issued on the basis of cassation complaints from the Elektrarna Dukovany II and the Korean company KHNP.

The court released its full verdict on its website.

Nothing now prevents the signing of the contract; the complaint itself does not have suspensive effect. The Regional Court in Brno will not issue any further interim measures, Supreme Administrative Court acting spokesperson Martina Charvatova told CTK.

The interim injunction was issued by the Regional Court in Brno on the basis of a lawsuit filed by French company EDF, an unsuccessful bidder in the Czech nuclear tender, which challenged the decision of the antitrust authority that the tender was in order.

KHNP was successful in the Czech nuclear tender last year, with the government selecting its bid over EDF and Westinghouse. The construction of the new nuclear units in the Czech Republic is expected to be the largest domestic purchase order ever. The current estimated cost of the preferred construction of two reactors at Dukovany is CZK 407 billion.