DPMB Signs CZK 500 Million Deal With Teplarny Brno To Supply Fleet’s Electricity

Energie Teplárny Brno, a subsidiary of Teplárny Brno, has concluded a contract with the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) for the supply of electricity for the operation of the city’s electric traction network. The three-year contract, worth approximately CZK 505 million including VAT, will come into effect on 1 January 2026, and will cover an annual consumption of almost 60,000 MWh, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 20,000 households.

The cooperation between the two municipal companies has both strategic and practical dimensions. Thanks to cooperation with Energie Teplárny Brno and developments in the electricity market, DPMB expects to pay CZK 27 million less for electrical power in 2026 than this year.

“This contract is a prime example of how city companies can effectively cooperate for the benefit of Brno,” said Petr Fajmon, CEO of Teplárny Brno. “Thanks to our own production and synergy within the city group, we can ensure not only stable and safe supplies, but also cost-effective conditions for strategic partners such as DPMB.”

The supply of electricity will be ensured primarily from Teplárny Brno’s own resources and from the production of SAKO Brno, supplemented by energy from photovoltaic power plants. This model of purchasing and supplying energy was created as the city’s response to the energy crisis. It is designed to increase the energy self-sufficiency of the City of Brno, contribute to the stability of prices, and ensure security of supply, connecting the entire chain from the electricity producer to the final consumer.

“For DPMB, this contract is a guarantee of long-term security and predictability of costs,” added DPMB General Director Miloš Havránek. “We will use more than 90% of the supplied electricity for the operation of trams and trolleybuses. Thanks to cooperation with a strong and stable energy supplier, we can plan operations without the risk of sudden increases in costs during the year and can thus fully devote ourselves to our service to passengers.”

Energie Teplárny Brno (ETB) was created as a low-cost platform for central energy purchasing for the City of Brno, contributory organizations, and companies in the Brno City Group. Thanks to centralization of the energy portfolio, it is projected to bring savings to the city of up to CZK 42 million by the end of 2025.