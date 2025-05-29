Czech Interior Ministry Warns of Youth Radicalisation In 2024 Extremism Report

Czech security forces noted a trend of individual radicalization of young people last year, often without any link to a specific ideology, according to the Interior Ministry’s report on extremism for 2024, which was approved by the government yesterday, ministry spokesman Adam Rozler told CTK.

Radical online communities that share the idea of violence as the only means to achieve their aims remain a threat in this context. The existence of these communities may be one reason why the number of incidents involving threats of violence from minors and adolescents is increasing, according to the Ministry.

“The existence of radical online communities, the prevalence of explicit violent acts and the exhibition of violence in general may be one of the reasons for the frequent incidents related to threats of violence in schools,” said Interior Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN). “That is why we have come up with the government’s Safe Childhood prevention programme.” The programme aims to reduce the risk of violence and prevent violent manifestations in society.

Other reasons why incidents are on the rise include the occurrence of explicit violent acts and displays of violence. According to the Interior Ministry, the increase in the number of incidents is also related to the December 2023 shooting at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University. The ministry said it was essential to draw attention to the possible risky actions of others in order to prevent similar incidents. “Very often in these cases there is no link to a specific ideology, no longer-term anchorage, and there is a very strong fascination with violence,” the ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry, users in online communities take advantage of the anonymity of the space. They often enter into dialogue through online games or community servers, subsequently dissemination not only promotional material, but also calls for mutual mobilisation or inspiration for action, usually attacks against ideological enemies.

Police say the number of children under the age of 18 who have committed violent crimes has increased by about 25% in the past two years. Last year, there were 1,080 violent crimes, of which nearly 8% were committed by minors, according to available data. Ten murders were committed by children under 18 last year.

Police President Martin Vondrasek spoke about the increase in incidents related to threats in schools at a press conference in January. The new Prosecutor General, Lenka Bradacova, also identified juvenile crime as one of her priorities when she took office.