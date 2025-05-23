Brno City Council Approves Investment Plan For Upgrades To Stara Osada Transport Hub

On Wednesday, Brno city council approved a CZK 70 million investment plan for the reconstruction of Stara Osada, one of the busiest transport hubs in Brno, making it safer and more comfortable for passengers. The plan imagines a fully accessible redesign of the site, including an upgraded connection to the Židenice train station. The bus and tram stops should undergo renovation, as well as connections to the surrounding buildings. The plan was proposed by the Brno-Židenice city district, but no date has yet been set for its realisation, which is expected to take several years.

“The transport terminal needs to be equipped with sufficient safety features for people with disabilities,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno City Councillor for Transport. “It will have new guidelines, and the high curbs will also be modified. Stop shelters and markers should be moved, and crossing areas in the loop area will also be modified. Due to the high occupancy of the transport hub and the use of articulated buses, the exit and entry lanes at Bubeníčkova will be extended to increase safety.”

Areas planned for reconstruction shown in red. Credit: MMB

The safer access to the train station will be achieved by making Stará osada street one way. “Currently, pedestrians have to walk along a two-way road without a pavement, which is neither safe nor comfortable,” said Petr Kunc, mayor of Brno-Židenice, who hopes some of the improvements envisaged by the project will begin this year. The city district, together with the Brno City Architect’s Office, is planning an architectural competition for a more comprehensive transformation of the entire site in the autumn, including the redevelopment of the building housing the Albert supermarket and traffic-calming modifications on Gajdošova Street.