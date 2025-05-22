New App Connects Consumers With Local Food Producers From Around the Brno Region

Farmers from the Region is a new map-based application designed to connect residents of Brno and the surrounding area with local sources of food and agricultural products. The app aims to help strengthen short supply chains, promote regional cooperation and encourage consumption of locally produced goods.

The interactive map enables users to search for local food producers by product, including fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy products, wine and preserves, as well as by distribution methods, including farm gate sales, delivery services and online shops. The platform also includes information on agritourism and accommodation options at farms. Each listing provides contact details and links to external websites where available.

“Our aim was to create a tool to help citizens, tourists, companies and public institutions find local suppliers. As in the rest of Europe, consumer interest in what they eat is growing here too,” said Brno City Councillor Martin Příborský. “The demand for healthy, locally sourced food is growing by a few percent every year, as is its actual consumption. We want to support this trend because we recognise its positive impact on the local economy, the environment and the relationship between the city and the countryside. We have been working on this within the Brno Metropolitan Area for a long time.”

He added that the city is also financing integrated projects in this area, with CZK 6.4 billion of the CZK 8 billion available for this programming period already allocated to metropolitan projects.

The City of Brno worked with local action groups and the South Moravian regional government on the application. The map only includes farmers and producers operating in the region who have expressed an interest in mapping production in the South Moravian Region. It is still possible to join the application via a short form on the website farmarizregionu.cz.

The City of Brno is working to increase the share of locally sourced food in public catering, with a particular focus on school cafeterias. As part of this effort, it is currently engaging in discussions with school meal providers and has conducted a questionnaire survey among cafeteria managers. The results of this survey are expected to be published in early June.

To address local food systems more broadly, Brno is also exploring additional forms of support in cooperation with various stakeholders, including farmers, local action groups, non-profit organizations, and regional authorities. The goal is to take a comprehensive approach that bridges urban and rural interests. The Brno Metropolitan Area provides a framework for this collaboration, linking the urban centre with surrounding municipalities and facilitating coordinated action on shared priorities. In this way, the City of Brno hopes to serve as a hub for food distribution and consumption, while the South Moravian Region offers strategic support to rural communities.

These efforts are also part of Brno’s involvement in the MECOG-CE international project, which the city leads. The project brings together representatives from European cities, metropolitan regions, and academic institutions to exchange knowledge and test solutions related to food system cooperation. MECOG-CE is funded by the European Union through the Interreg CENTRAL EUROPE transnational cooperation program.