Three Major Transport Closures In Brno Begin Today

Three major closures will come into effect today on Brno’s tram network, on Kounicova, Zábrdovická, and Vídeňská, due to essential tram repair work by the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) and other maintenance. Work in all three locations is due to be completed by 31 August 2025.

Nerudova/Kounicova

Nerudova street and the adjacent section of Kounicova until the junction with Šumavská will be closed to all types of traffic, due to the second stage of the reconstruction of utility networks and general repairs to the tram lines. Diversions will be in place leading through the surrounding streets. In the section from Klusáčková to Šumavská, the road will be closed in one direction travelling away from the city centre.

Zábrdovická

DPMB is also beginning reconstruction of tram tracks on Zábrdovická, between the railway bridge at Bubeníčkova and Vojenská nemocnice. Trams will only go as far as Vojenská nemocnice until the end of August. Car traffic will flow as normal along Zábrdovická in the direction of Stará osada, and will be diverted along Lazaretní in the direction of the center.

Vídeňská

The tram line will be closed on Vídeňská along the 4km section Bohunická – Moravanské lány – Modřice loop. Here, the work will also require restrictions on the left lanes adjacent to the tram, where traffic will flow in 2+2 mode using the emergency lane.