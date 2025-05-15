A Quarter of Czech Households Have No Financial Reserves, Says Survey

Almost a quarter of households in the Czech Republic do not have financial reserves for unexpected expenses, while 7% live from day to day, according to a survey by the NMS agency, presented to journalists by Uniqa insurance company yesterday.

The figure rises to as many as 50% of so-called ‘patchwork families’ (made up of a man, a woman and children from several relationships).

The average level of security in Czech families, according to the survey, is 62 out of 100 points. Czechs do well in protecting their loved ones from serious risks such as violence or addiction. Everyday routines also score high if families share them actively, such as by eating together, going on trips, or caring for pets. Health and care has the lowest score. Many respondents were unsure whether they could take care of a disabled family member.

Czech families are increasingly affected by events in the outside world. People are most concerned about war (75%), inflation (55%), the Trump administration (49%), migration (44%), instability in financial markets (29%), and the state of the environment (17%). Advances in artificial intelligence and the mental health crisis were each feared by 15% of households surveyed.

On the issue of caring for loved ones, the survey found a mismatch between expectations and actual willingness to help. While 79% of respondents believe their loved ones will take care of them in old age, only 69% are prepared to take care of their parents. Moreover, in 66% of cases, this care falls exclusively on women. One in five caregivers have had to cut back or leave their careers because of their care duties.

Only half of Czech families regularly go on holiday together. Two-parents families go on holiday together the most often, while single-parents and financially disadvantaged families do so the least. Regular family meals are observed by 68% of households, mostly those that also have a dog.

Six out of ten Czech families have a pet, most often families with children or multigenerational households.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 respondents.