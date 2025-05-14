Seven Great Ways To Spend an Afternoon in Brno

Beyond the city-centre squares and lively pub scene, Brno has just as much to offer in terms of daytime leisure, ranging from competitive activities, to outdoor chill time, to adrenaline sports. Here are just a few of the great places to hang out with friends or family if you have a spare afternoon.

Bowling Brno

Not far from the city center, this bowling alley is a fun place to relax, while engaging in some healthy competition with your friends. Bowling Brno is a fun, casual space with several lanes, a bar, and a comfortable restaurant. The atmosphere is pretty chill and very welcoming, so strike or not, it’s an excellent spot for an afternoon with friends or classmates!

Líšeňská 4515 /80

Access : Tram 8 and 10, stop Líšeňská

Paintball Arena Brno

Ready to test your aim and teamwork? Paintball Arena offers indoor and outdoor arenas for fast-paced games that are both tactical and entertaining. All equipment is provided on-site, and you can join with just a few friends or a full team. Whether you are a fan of war games or just looking for some physical exercise, paintball is a fun, if messy, way to spend an afternoon.

Paintball Arena Brno, Jana Babáka 2733/11

Access : Tram 12, stop Dobrovskeho

Laser Tag at the Tron Laser Arena

Laser tag brings video game excitement to life. At the Tron Arena, you’ll navigate a neon battlefield, dodging lasers in the dark labyrinth and tagging opponents marked by enemy colours. This activity is ideal for birthday parties, a day out with friends, or team-building afternoons. Prices are reasonable, and you can also book a room just for you and your friends, where you can choose the playlist!

Tron Laser Aréna, Jugoslávská 713/5

Access : Tram 3, 5 and 9, stop Jugoslávská

Pedal Boat at Brno Dam

Credit: ZM/BD

If you’re looking for something more laid-back, head over to Brno Dam and rent a pedal boat. You can easily rent a pedal boat for an hour or more and explore the place with one or two friends, enjoying amazing views, the peace of nature, and the refreshing breeze of the water. Once in the middle of the lake, don’t hesitate to go for a swim or stop somewhere around the water to jump in or chill on the grass. It’s the perfect way to escape the city buzz for a little while, especially on a warm afternoon.

Access : Tram 1 or 3, stop Přístaviště

Kino Art, Independent Cinema

For a relaxing end of the day, head to Kino Art, Brno’s beloved indie cinema. With its retro aesthetic, curated selection of films, and cosy atmosphere, it’s more than just a place to watch movies, it’s a cultural destination. Pair your film with a coffee or local beer from the stylish café inside. The wide selection of movies are usually shown in the original language with Czech subtitles, while the cinema’s frequent festivals are also accompanied by English subs.

Cihlářská 643/19

Access : Tram 1 or 6 (Antonínská)

Credit: Oliver Stasa

Canoeing on the Svratka River

For those who want to combine nature and a bit of adventure, canoeing on the Svratka River is a perfect combo. Several local clubs and rental services offer guided or independent trips starting from different points in the city, with routes leading through peaceful natural areas. The Svratka is calm enough to enjoy the ride and admire the surroundings, even for beginners. It’s a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and see a wilder side of Brno. Most services offer all necessary equipment, including life vests and waterproof bags.

Info : www.sunsport.cz

Utopia Bar, Billiards & Darts

Underground, atmospheric, and just the right amount of edgy, Utopia is a great place to spend your evening playing pool or darts. Popular among students, they also serve food and a wide range of drinks, and the inside is vast and spacious, so you can easily find a place, even when all the other bars are full. The bar also offers free board games and football tables, so there’s something for everyone, even if you would rather just chill out chatting on the cushions.

Divadelní 603

Access : Trams 1, 2, 4, 10 (Malinovského náměstí)