‘Open Forest’ Project to Revitalize Špilberk Park with Native Landscaping

The “Open Forest” project is about to enter its implementation phase. This initiative aims to support biodiversity and provide visitors with an educational experience in Špilberk Park by making use of the existing trees and creating new landscaping featuring old varieties of fruit trees and native shrubs.

The City of Brno has obtained a building permit and will select a contractor through an open tender process. The new forest will be built on the site of the Open Garden, extending the natural area into the city centre.

“The Open Forest is a response to the growing demand for natural spaces in the city centre. This area has been neglected until now, but its revitalisation will create a space focused on ecology, safety, and visitor comfort,” said Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno.

Visualisation of Špilberk Park. Credit: arbo.design

Stairways made from natural materials will provide access to the new section of the park, connecting it to the existing paths. Dry stone walls will stabilise the terrain and a birdwatching station will blend into the natural surroundings, while reinforced paths and resting areas will enable visitors to move around and relax comfortably in nature.

“This project will bring significant benefits to Brno residents in the city centre,” added Chvátal. “It will support recreational and educational activities with new trails and environmental education resources, improve the area’s ecological stability and strengthen the city’s resilience to climate change. It will also boost the appeal of Špilberk Park while alleviating the pressure on the overused Open Garden.”

The Open Forest project is a collaboration between the City of Brno, the Partnership Foundation and the municipal organisation Public Greenery of the City of Brno. The construction site is expected to be handed over to the contractor in the coming days, with work set to start later this spring.