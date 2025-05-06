Pride of Brno: Kometa Brno’s Champion Team Received By Municipal and Regional Leaders

The team from HC Kometa Brno, who recently triumphed in the final of this season’s Czech Extraliga, visited the New City Hall and the South Moravian Regional offices today, for official receptions with civic leaders and fans to congratulate them on their championship victory.

It has been seven years since Kometa last won the championship, but this year the team led by coach Kamil Pokorný finally succeeded. Despite skepticism from experts, Kometa eliminated both Karlovy Vary and the heavily favored teams Sparta and Pardubice, to win their 14th title in the club’s history.

The team was received in the Knight’s Hall at the New Town Hall. Credit: M. Schmerkova/MMB

Mayor Markéta Vaňková, along with other Brno councillors, invited the players and their support team to a thank-you ceremony this morning, which took place in the Knights’ Hall of the New Town Hall.

“Brno is a city of hockey and almost everyone here followed Kometa’s journey to the title,” said Vaňková. “I am very happy that their campaign ended victoriously, and I would like to thank all the players and members of staff for all the experiences and joy they brought to us. I can promise on behalf of the city that we will continue to support hockey, proof of which is the construction of a new multifunctional hall.”

Mayor Marketa Vankova and Governor Jan Grolich were both presented with models of the winning cup. Credit: JS/BD

Each member of the winning team received a commemorative gold ducat of St. Wenceslas and a plaque, and Kometa boss Libor Zábranský also presented a model of the winning cup to Mayor Markéta Vaňková.

Fans gathered in the foyer of the South Moravian Regional Office to toast the champions. Credit: JS/BD

This afternoon, the players proceeded to another reception at the offices of the South Moravian Region on Žerotínovo náměstí, meeting Governor Jan Grolich and taking pictures with fans.