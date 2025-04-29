Crunch Time: Kometa Brno and Pardubice To Face Off In Deciding Match of Hockey Playoffs

Tonight, Kometa Brno and Dynamo Pardubice will go head to head in the deciding match of this year’s Extraliga championship title playoffs. The two teams are locked at 3:3 going into the final match, which will start at 6pm in Pardubice. Brno fans can watch the game on the big screen in Zelny Trh, as well as in many pubs around the city.

Kometa won the first match in Pardubice on 17 April, but the home team won the match the following day to draw level. Both matches finished 2:1. The next two matches in Brno saw more exciting scorelines, with Pardubice beating the home team by 1:4 on Monday, only for Kometa to win by 7:4 the next day, again bringing the play-offs level.

Brno won Friday’s game in Pardubice by 2:4, while the Sunday game in Brno ended 1:5. Tonight’s match is therefore the decider of the best-of-seven final.