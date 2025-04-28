Saturday’s National Food Bank Collection Drive Received 518 Tonnes of Donations

The Czech public donated 518 tonnes of food and hygiene items in Saturday’s national food collection, about 10% more than the collection one year ago, the organising Czech Federation of Food Banks and the Confederation of Commerce and Tourism told CTK yesterday.

The donations included 464 tonnes of food and 54 tonnes of drugstore and hygiene products.

According to the organisers, the amount of food collected is equivalent to 928,000 meals. The aid goes to lonely seniors, families in crisis, homeless people and people with disabilities.

More than 2,500 brick-and-mortar shops participated in the collection, up from 2,100 last year. People can also donate through selected e-shops until Tuesday, 6 May.

Some 5,000 volunteers took part in the event on Saturday.

Ales Slavicek, head of the Czech Federation of Food Banks, said food banks help 430,000 people a year.