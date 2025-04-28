Sport in Brno: Where To Get Active In The City

Brno isn’t just about cafés, culture, and castles—it’s also a dynamic city where staying active is easy and enjoyable. Whether you’re into climbing, swimming, team sports, or just looking for a bit of exercise, there’s a lot on offer, with a mix of indoor facilities, outdoor spaces, and free activities. Here are some tips to help you find your next favourite sport or hobby in the city.

Climbing

In Brno, indoor climbing is a popular activity, and one of the best spots to try it is at Hangar Climbing in the Komárov district. This large bouldering gym offers rope-free climbing walls suitable for both beginners and more experienced climbers. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the place is foreigner-friendly. Entry is flexible, and equipment can be rented on-site. There is also a café-restaurant inside, to relax after a session. It’s a great activity that can be enjoyed year-round, regardless of the weather.

Pražákova 1027/53

Access : Tram 7 and 8, stop : Vsetínská

Swimming

Brno has several public swimming pools that are open throughout the year. One popular option is the swimming pool near Lužánky Park, which includes a 50-meter pool for swimming and a warm relaxation pool. Additional services such as massages, pedicures, and an aquabar are available on-site.

Swimming Pool Za Lužánkami, Sportovní 486/4

Access : Tram 6 and 9, stops Bieblova, Hrnčířská

Another notable public swimming facility in Brno is the indoor swimming hall at Kraví hora, situated near the city centre.This facility features a 25-metre pool with six lanes suitable for both recreational and training purposes, as well as a children’s pool equipped with massage jets and a bubble bath . Visitors can also enjoy a whirlpool and a steam sauna. The centre’s design incorporates large glass walls, offering panoramic views of the city skyline. With its combination of swimming and wellness options, Kraví hora is a year-round destination for both relaxation and exercise.​

Swimming Pool Kraví Hora, Údolní 76

Access : Bus x4, stop Náměstí Míru

Football, Badminton, Tennis…

The Centre of Sports Activities (CESA) at Brno University of Technology offers a variety of sports facilities for public rental. The main complex, Pod Palackého vrchem (PPV), includes athletic fields, a sports hall, tennis courts, a bouldering arena, and a fitness center. These facilities are equipped with certified surfaces, spectator stands, outdoor lighting, and disabled access. Additional venues, such as the Purkyňova sports complex, provide gymnasiums suitable for volleyball, badminton, and basketball . Reservations can be made online up to 14 days in advance. CESA’s facilities operate year-round, accommodating both recreational and performance-level sports activities.

Technická 2896/2

Access : Tram 12, stop Červinkova

Sports for free in Brno

Brno is also a fantastic place to enjoy outdoor sports for free. One great option is heading to the Brno Dam, where you can play volleyball on well-maintained courts in a beautiful natural environment. The facilities are modern, and there’s plenty of space to accommodate a large group of friends for a fun and active afternoon.

Brno Reservoir

Access : Tram 1 and 3, stop Přístaviště

Looking for something more relaxing? Why not try pétanque, a traditional French sport where players try to throw metal balls as close as possible to a small wooden target ball, called the “cochonnet”. It’s the perfect mix of competition and leisure, especially enjoyable during a picnic or a chill evening with friends.

Lužánky Park

Access : Tram 1 and 6, stop Pionýrská