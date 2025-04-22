British Embassy To Host Pop-Up Event In Moravské Náměstí Park on Thursday 

On Thursday 24 April, the British Embassy in Prague will be hosting a special programme in the park at Moravské náměstí. The ‘Pop-up Embassy’ event will feature an information stand that will act as a temporary, one-day embassy, as well as a wide range of activities, including an exhibition of a historic Supermarine Spitfire fighter aircraft.

“Brno is the first city in the Czech Republic outside Prague to host this British Embassy project,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “It’s symbolic that the event is taking place at a time when we are commemorating the end of the Second World War, the liberation of Brno and the stories of all those who contributed to our freedom.”

The programme, which runs from 10am until 8pm, will take place near the Parq café, and includes English lessons with teacher Broni, tasting of British delicacies, and interesting discussions with diplomats. The Brno-Střed Municipal District, which manages the park, is involved in organising the event.

Credit: British Embassy in Prague

“We were happy to support the British Embassy and help with all the necessary permits. Visitors can enjoy a full day of activities, including a demonstration of a replica Spitfire aircraft – similar to those flown by Czechoslovak pilots in the RAF,” said Roman Kotěra (ODS), 3rd Deputy Mayor of Brno-Střed.

Throughout the event, guests will also have the opportunity to meet British Ambassador Matt Field, who will be available for informal conversation over a cup of English tea.

“Although we are based in Prague, the British Embassy is here for all the people of the Czech Republic,” said Field. “I’m delighted that this time we’re going to Brno and that we’ll be able to spend more time here. It’s on these trips that I really get to know this wonderful country and its people.”

For the full programme, visit the Facebook event.