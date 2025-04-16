“Brno Sea” in Moravské Náměstí Back in Operation Following Winter Pause

After a seasonal break, water is once again flowing from the fountain in the park on Moravské náměstí. Workers from the Brno-Střed Municipal District have refilled and activated the popular fountain, also known as the “Brno Sea”, and additional water features will be put into operation in the coming days.

The fountain is one of the key landmarks of the park, which underwent a major redevelopment completed in 2021. The attraction can be programmed according to the air temperature and features several small and large jets that can create captivating effects – such as a mist for cooling on hot days or a water basin.

“The fountain in Moravské náměstí is the first one we’ve activated this year,” said the Mayor of Brno-Střed, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS). “The fountain, which can hold up to 40,000 litres of water, underwent maintenance before it was switched on, including cleaning of the surfaces and water jets.”

In the autumn, the fountain will be replaced by an ice rink as part of the Christmas markets. As well as the fountain, the whole park area at Moravák has been revitalised for visitors, with staff treating the lawns, planting new greenery, and maintaining the park furniture, including the round bench.

“In the coming days, other fountains managed by the municipality will be activated,” added Ludmila Oulehlová (ANO), the first deputy mayor of the Brno-Střed district. These include the Parnas fountain on Zelný trh, the fountain on Komenského náměstí, and the fountain in Danuše Muzikářová Park.