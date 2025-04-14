Don’t Let the Rain Stop You: Five of Brno’s Best Indoor Attractions

Although Brno is a wonderful place to be in summer, with a lot of warm and sunny days, the weather can always surprise us with cold or rain. So if you have planned a day outdoors but the weather decides not to go your way, here are five activities you can enjoy during rainy days, or any time of the year.

1. Brno Observatory and Planetarium

Nestled in the peaceful park surroundings of Kravi Hora, the Brno Observatory and Planetarium offers a unique mix of science and storytelling. From interactive shows to stargazing sessions, visitors can explore astronomy, geology, physics, and more in a fun and accessible way. The building’s modern design and the immersive spaces of the planetarium and exploratorium make it a perfect escape when the skies turn grey.

Access : Bus x4, stop Náměstí Míru

2. Moravian Gallery

Moravian Gallery. Credit: NB/BD

Housed in five remarkable buildings, the Moravian Gallery in Brno offers a deep dive into Czech and European art across centuries and styles. From fine arts to photography, design, and architecture, its exhibitions are as diverse as they are engaging. The gallery also hosts workshops, family-friendly events, and even collections adapted for the visually impaired. Entry is free to selected spaces.

Pražák Palace – Moravian Gallery, Husova 535/18

Access : from Ceská, 4 min walk

3. Vida! Science Centre

Just a few minutes from Mendlovo náměstí, VIDA! Science Centre is a hands-on science park where learning meets fun. With over 170 interactive exhibits across four themed zones – Planet, Civilisation, Human, and Microworld – it’s designed for curious visitors of all ages. Younger children have their own dedicated play area, while older ones (and adults too) can enjoy live science shows, create mini tornados, launch rockets, or freeze their own shadows, making it an energetic and playful indoor escape.

VIDA! science centre, Křížkovského 554/12

Access : Bus 84, stop Křížkovského

4. Cellar Under The New Town Hall

Just off Zelný trh, the Cellar under the New Town Hall invites you to explore Brno’s history in a truly original way. This underground space blends old legends with virtual reality, bringing tales like the “Fiery Horse and Dragon” to life. Most tours are in Czech, but non-Czech speakers can get a printed guide in English to follow along. It’s not your typical museum visit: expect folklore, a touch of mystery, and a curious journey through time.

Dominikánské náměstí 196/1, entrance: Panenská

5. Museum of Romani Culture

Museum of Romani Culture. Credit: NB/BD

Located in the historic area of Zábrdovice to the east of the city centre, the Museum of Romani Culture is one of very few such museums in Europe, offering a detailed journey through Romani history and culture. With over 30,000 objects in the museum’s collection, it tells the story of the Romani people from their ancient origins in India to their experiences in Europe. The museum is a dynamic space for cultural exchange, also hosting live events, workshops, and performances. A visit here offers a unique perspective on European history, with exhibitions available in Czech, English, and German.

Museum of Romani Culture, Bratislavská 246/67, Zábrdovice

Access : Tram 9, 3, 5, stop Dětská nemocnice