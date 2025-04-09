“Ahoj, Medvěde!” – Brno Zoo Hosts Farewell Celebration for Kamchatka Bear Irina

On Sunday, 13 April, Brno Zoo is holding a special event to say a heartfelt farewell to one of the zoo’s most beloved residents – the Kamchatka bear Irina.

Running from 10 am to 5pm, the event, entitled “Ahoj, medvěde!”, will offer a full day of activities dedicated to Irina as she prepares to leave for her new home at Děčín Zoo. The move is part of an international cooperation and breeding initiative to support the health and welfare of Kamchatka bears and ensure they thrive in the best possible environment.

Irina has long been a favourite of visitors to Brno Zoo, where she has lived since she was a cub. Her move marks the beginning of a new chapter and the zoo is offering the public the chance to say goodbye to her in person.

Throughout the day, there will be a programme of commented feedings and animal encounters, with two sessions dedicated to Irina.

In the morning, a series of thematic discussions will provide a deeper insight into the care of Kamchatka and polar bears – both of which are central to Brno Zoo’s long-term conservation efforts. Zookeepers and wildlife experts will share anecdotes, behind-the-scenes insights and fascinating facts about Irina and other bears in the zoo’s care.

At 3pm, a talk show – the highlight of the event – will feature informal interviews with zoo staff, memories of Irina’s time in Brno, and an open question and answer session with the audience. This will serve as a symbolic thank you to Irina for her years of inspiring and delighting visitors.

More details about the event are available on the Brno Zoo website.