South Moravian Region To Provide CZK 2.8 Million In Subsidies For Beekeepers and Winemakers

This year, the South Moravian Region will again provide support for beekeepers, winemakers, and fruit and vegetable growers. The region will distribute over CZK 2.8 million in subsidies among 28 beekeeping organizations, 20 winemakers, and 8 fruit and vegetable growers. The decision was made by regional councillors at a meeting yesterday.

The “Support for Beekeeping in the South Moravian Region for 2025” subsidy program will provide CZK 1.135 million in funding for member associations and organizations of the Czech Beekeepers’ Union, which unites 5,000 amateur beekeepers in the South Moravian Region, with the aim of supporting facilities for breeding the Carniolan bee.

Beekeeping organizations can use this money to buy devices for treating bee colonies against varroa or help their members ensure independence in supplying beeswax for the production of partitions, without which beekeeping is practically impossible. CZK 45,000 will go to Nížkovice, for example, where beekeepers plan to plant nectar-bearing plants, and the Czech Beekeepers’ Association in Brno-Bohunice will receive the same amount for wax processing.

“Beekeeping has a long and rich tradition in our region,” said Marek Sovka, Deputy Minister for Regional Development. “It is not only about the production of quality honey, but above all about a fundamental benefit for the landscape and biodiversity; without bees, our ecosystem could not function. Therefore, beekeepers who engage in this demanding activity deserve the support of the region.”

The subsidy program entitled “Support for winemaking, viticulture, fruit growing and vegetable growing in the South Moravian Region for 2025” will provide CZK 1.687 million to municipalities, associations, or public benefit companies to fund technical equipment, event promotion, presentation and education. The municipality of Hroznová Lhota, for example, will receive CZK 82,000 to purchase a boiler for cooking jam and a distillery for fruit from local orchards. The Czech Gardening Association in Rybníky will receive a CZK 65,000 subsidy to help organize the 58th annual wine tasting, a prestigious wine event in the Znojmo region.