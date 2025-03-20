Two Train Derailments Disrupt Rail Traffic in Brno

Rail traffic in Brno was severely disrupted this morning by two separate derailments. A freight wagon from a work train overturned near Maloměřice, and three express train carriages derailed while shunting at the main station.

The more serious of the two incidents occurred between Brno-Maloměřice and Brno-Královo Pole, where a freight wagon of a work train involved in track modernisation work overturned while unloading gravel. As this section was already operating on a single track due to the construction work, the derailment brought rail traffic to a complete halt.

As a result, all trains between Brno and Tišnov, including express services, were cancelled. According to the latest update from České dráhy, the emergency situation is now over.

The second derailment occurred between the Brno Main Station and Horní Heršpice. While shunting, a train passed a stop signal, causing three express train carriages operated by České dráhy to derail.

“Railway firefighters are on the scene to re-rail the wagons. Traffic on the line is restricted. The incident is under investigation and the exact extent of the damage is being determined,” said Martin Kavka, spokesman for the railway fire brigade.

While efforts are being made to restore normal operations, these incidents have caused significant delays and disruption for passengers. Authorities are working to determine the causes of both derailments and to prevent similar incidents in the future.