Czech Care Homes Will Need 35,000 New Beds By 2024 Due To Ageing Population

The Czech Republic will need up to 35,700 new beds in care homes, nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly or those with dementia by 2040, due to ageing and related diseases, according to linked data from the health and social information systems provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

According to the data, prepared by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (UZIS), three-quarters of the new beds should be for people aged over 80.

In 2023, 97,100 people were accommodated in homes for the elderly, disabled, and dementia patients, weekly residential homes, respite services, sheltered housing or hospitals with social services. This was an increase of 17% since 2014, when the equivalent figure was 82,700. In 2023, more than one-third of these were in their 80s, over one-fifth were in their 90s, and one-fifth were in their 70s. There were about 600 children and teenagers in these facilities.

The average length of a stay in these facilities two years ago was 276 days. People with dementia represented 44% of the clients in 2023, up from 35% in 2014.

In 2023, health insurance companies paid CZK 5.93 billion for the work of nurses in social services, more than double the cost from 2018 (CZK 2.45 billion).

As life expectancy increases, the number of seniors in the Czech Republic is increasing. People over 65 now make up one-fifth of the Czech population; by 2040 they will comprise one-quarter, and by 2050 they will make up 30%.

According to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group for the Labour Ministry, the number of beds would need to increase by 28,000 to 83,000, and the number of caregivers from 98,000 to 143,000 by 2035 to provide the care needed in nursing homes.

At the current rate of development of services, there will be a shortage of about 15,000 places and 16,000 caregivers in facilities for the elderly within ten years.

Labour Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) said the interconnection of data from the social and health information systems will help better plan care, direct investment and provide services.