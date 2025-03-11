Hundreds Evacuated Due To Unexploded Bomb In Brno-Bohunice

Police officers evacuated hundreds of people from eight apartment blocks in two streets of a housing estate in Brno-Bohunice yesterday evening, due to the discovery at around 6pm of an unexploded aerial bomb, South Moravian police spokesman Bohumil Malasek told CTK. The 50-kilo bomb was deactivated shortly before 8pm.

The bomb squad will now transport the bomb to another location for safe disposal.

People could start returning to their homes two hours after evacuation.

The bomb was found on a construction site near the intersection of Jihlavska and Dlouha, near Brno’s Central Cemetery in the vicinity of the Bohunice housing estate.

Brno municipal police officers and firefighters cooperated with the national police in the evacuation.

“We set up an evacuation centre at Bohunice Town Hall, but no one has used it,” said fire department spokesman Stepan Komosny. Michaela Bothova, a spokeswoman for the emergency services, added that a large-capacity ambulance was on the scene and paramedics were ready to help if needed.

All traffic, including public transport, was diverted from the affected area. Brno Transport Company released up-to-date details on its website. Public transport resumed on the usual routes at around 8pm.