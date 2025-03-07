South Moravian Region and City of Brno Investigating Possible Direct Air Route to Amsterdam 

The South Moravian region, together with the City of Brno, is working on the potential introduction of an air route from the Moravian capital to Amsterdam, one of the largest aviation hubs in Europe. At a meeting on Thursday, 6 March, regional councillors approved cooperation on a joint contract for an expert assessment that will examine the possibilities of support and implementation of this route.

“We share a common interest with Brno in this matter,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich. “An air connection between Brno and Amsterdam could significantly contribute to the development of our region. Amsterdam Airport is among the largest hubs in Europe, which would mean not only a direct link between Brno and the Netherlands but also connections to other destinations across Europe and the world.”

The region and the city have been working together to improve transport accessibility for a long time. The region has had a memorandum of cooperation with Brno for over two years to support transport development.

“Now, we have agreed to commission an expert assessment that will evaluate the potential benefits of establishing the Brno–Amsterdam route, while also assessing the possibilities of public support for this project,” explained Grolich.

Among other things, the assessment will examine whether the introduction of this route would be in line with market conditions and whether there would be public interest in its operation. A key factor is ensuring the region’s connectivity with economic centers.