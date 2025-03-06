Brno’s Electron Microscopy Days Return Later This Month

This year’s edition of the Electron Microscopy Days (Dny elektronové mikroskopie, DEM) will take place in Brno from 24-30 March. This annual event offers a fascinating insight into the world of electron microscopy with lectures, workshops, exhibitions and guided tours of normally inaccessible laboratories.

The event is organised by the Brno Observatory and Planetarium with the support of major electron microscope manufacturers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tescan, Delong Instruments and NenoVision, as well as research institutions such as CEITEC and the Institute of Scientific Instruments of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

This year’s theme focuses on bacteriophages – microscopic viruses that attack bacteria and play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of nature. Unlike antibiotics, which are becoming increasingly ineffective due to bacterial resistance, bacteriophages offer a targeted way to fight infections. Scientists are exploring their potential in medicine, agriculture and environmental protection. Visitors to DEM 2025 will be able to see how electron microscopes are helping researchers study these tiny but powerful organisms.

DEM 2025 will feature a diverse programme designed to engage both experts and the general public. Visitors can explore exhibitions showcasing the fascinating images captured by electron microscopes, attend lectures by leading scientists, and participate in hands-on workshops to experience working with these advanced instruments. For those curious about the latest applications of electron microscopy, guided tours will offer a rare glimpse into research laboratories and manufacturing facilities that are normally closed to the public. Panel discussions will provide insights into how electron microscopy is helping in medicine, materials science and other cutting-edge fields. Families and children can look forward to a special weekend programme of interactive activities, exciting demonstrations and science-themed fun at various locations around Brno.

More details and the full programme can be found on the DEM website.