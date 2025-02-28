Environment Ministry Launches CZK 7.3 Billion Fund for Cleaner Public Transport

The Ministry of the Environment is launching its first call for proposals to invest CZK 7.3 billion from the Modernisation Fund into electric and hydrogen-powered public transport, with Brno set to be one of the key beneficiaries. The new call for the replacement of older, non-ecological public transport vehicles was announced this morning at the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) by Environment Minister Petr Hladík (KDU-ČSL).

The ‘TRANSPORT’ programme supports public entities in purchasing zero-emission vehicles and building necessary infrastructure, such as charging stations and railway electrification, to enhance energy efficiency and enable the transition to clean transport. As part of this initiative, the DMPB plans to purchase new, cleaner buses and trams to modernise its fleet and improve sustainability.

“Public and mass transport is an area where it is important to start modernising and using more environmentally friendly options,” said Hladík. “Therefore, within the framework of this call, we will support the replacement of diesel vehicles with new, more environmentally friendly vehicles. In particular, diesel buses will be replaced. For municipalities or their transport companies, this will mean significant savings in the costs of greening transport, and for citizens it will mean a better environment and more comfortable travel.”

Vehicles replaced with funding from the programme will no longer be used in public transport or other regular services in the Czech Republic. According to the terms of the fund, public transport companies can receive subsidies of 50% for the purchase of new electric or hydrogen-powered buses, trolleybuses or trams.

Brno’s Deputy Mayor for the Environment, Filip Chvátal (KDU-ČSL), said that modernising public transport with cleaner options is a valuable opportunity for the city to improve air quality, reduce noise and provide more comfortable travel for residents. He emphasised that any switch from diesel engines to cleaner technologies will bring tangible health benefits to the population. Chvátal also noted that Brno already supports green transport, such as subsidising the annual Šalinkarta, and expressed his satisfaction that the city now has the opportunity to take further steps towards a more sustainable public transport system.

Petr Kratochvíl (ODS), Brno city councillor for Transport, agreed: “Thanks to this grant, the City of Brno could save up to hundreds of millions of crowns. Reducing emissions from transport is our long-term goal, which we are trying to achieve step by step, and this programme will help.”

He added that DPMB had spent CZK 3.5 billion on renewing its fleet over the last five years, CZK 3 billion of which came from European subsidies and half a billion from the State Environmental Fund. About 200 vehicles were replaced, almost a third of the total fleet of 750 vehicles.

“I warmly welcome the Ministry of the Environment’s call for subsidies, which is a great opportunity for all of us,” said Miloš Havránek, General Director of DPMB and 1st Vice-Chair of the Association of Transport Companies. “Transport companies are not able to modernise their fleets effectively with their own resources, and thus to meet the strict European guidelines in the field of CO2 reduction. In Brno, we will use the subsidy to modernise trams and trolleybuses, and possibly also buses.”

The application period runs from 28 March 2025 to 31 January 2026. Individuals and organisations working in the field of urban public transport are eligible to apply. Applications exceeding the available budget will be included in the application pool, which is limited to 5% of the budget. “In the case of complex solutions, such as hydrogen-powered buses or partially battery-powered trolleybuses, funding will be increased by a bonus payment,” said Petr Valdman, Director of the Czech State Environmental Fund.