Construction Begins On New Tram Extension To Kamechy Housing Estate

The construction project to extend Brno’s tram network to the Kamechy housing estate was officially launched in Brno today with the tapping of the foundation stone. At a cost of CZK 1.8 billion, the 1,400-metre extension is one of the largest and most expensive infrastructure projects in the history of Brno public transport, and will improve accessibility in the rapidly growing district with more environmentally friendly and efficient public transport. Operation of transport is scheduled to begin on the route in December 2027. The project will be co-financed from European sources.

“Today we are starting a building project that will bring a new, modern tram line to Kamechy, one of the fastest growing Brno housing estates,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “The extension of the track will improve the availability of the area and contribute to more environmentally friendly and efficient transport for locals.” She welcomed the fact that the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) managed to provide a subsidy from the Transport 2021–2027 program to cover 85% of the costs, which she said would greatly help the project.

The new track will connect to the existing Ečerova tram loop, lead along Vejrostova and then through an underground tunnel under Říčanská. It will be concluded by a new tram loop at the intersection of Hostislavova and Kamechy. Part of the 1,420-metre extension is a tunnel with a length of 320 meters.

Route of the tram extension. Credit: Kopemezabrno.cz

The project will begin with preparatory work, including the removal of trees and small structures, and the relocation of utility networks in the area. This will be followed by the construction of the bridge over the tram line connecting Vejrostova and Šemberova, as an alternative connection to the area encircled by Foltýnova and Kuršova. The next phase will be the excavation of the tram tunnel and the construction of retaining walls, the construction of the Kamechy bus loop, the Hostislavova bus bay and the Kuršova parking lot. The final stage will involve the construction of the tram infrastructure, the traction line, the technological equipment of the tunnel, the tram line in the Ečerova loop and the converter stations.

“After the construction of the tram line to the university campus, this is another extremely important building, not only with the amount of work and money spent, but also a high level of comfort of traveling to this area,” said Miloš Havránek, CEO of DPMB. “The locals currently have to transfer onto bus lines 52 and 54. After the extension of the tram line to Kamechy, this locality will be served primarily by tram lines 1 and 3, offering sufficient capacity and short intervals without the need to transfer. Another important aspect is the environmental impact – the reorganization of bus transport will reduce the noise load and the emissions of harmful substances into the air.”

Tram extension to Kamechy (visualisation). Credit: PK Ossendorf

After the completion of the new extension, tram #1 and approximately half of services on tram #3 will extend from the Rakovecká loop to the new loop. The expected journey time, including stop service, is four minutes, a significant time saving for passengers of 5–8 minutes.

In order to protect and restore the natural environment in the area, the city envisages the planting of 810 new trees and 3519 shrubs, according to Vankova.

“We will carry out the work in a very densely settled area,” said Martin Borovka, CEO of Vinci Construction CS, which includes Eurovia cz. “We are fully aware that this can cause temporary complications, and we will do everything we can to alleviate them. The main construction activity will take place continuously on the entire route, except for winter breaks. Up to a hundred people and machines will be working on site so that the first passengers can ride there at the end of 2027, making the Žebětín–Kamechy section more accessible.”

The start of construction work is scheduled for 28 February 2025, when DPMB hands over the construction site to the contractor. Brno residents can watch the course of the construction on the website Salinounkamy.dpmb.cz and Facebook page ‘Šalinou na Kamechy’.

“We have very good experience in sharing information from the construction process. During the construction of the tram line to the campus, it became clear that the public is interested in information about such unique transport structures, which pleases us and we will continue to share interesting information from the project’s progress,” said Havránek.