Brno Restaurant Week Returns This Spring With New Menus From Top Gastro Spots

The Restaurant Week festival is set to return to Brno this spring, following its successful debut last autumn. Taking place from 19 March to 13 April, the festival will showcase the city’s thriving culinary scene. Among its gastronomical highlights, the festival promises a series of exclusive three-course menus for both meat lovers and vegetarians.

Brno’s participation in the festival has met with enthusiasm, as the city continues to establish itself as a culinary hotspot. Foodies can already reserve their spots on the official website. Prices remain unchanged from previous editions, with menus available for either CZK 490 or 790.

Among the participants is La Domenica, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that was voted the best restaurant during the first Brno Restaurant Week. This spring it will offer two special menus, including dishes such as tiger prawns in tempura, fillet of sea bass with dill mash, and crème fraîche brûlée. Other top restaurants taking part in the festival include the Orea Congress Hotel restaurant, Prime Steak, and the Marriott’s Jazzmin Bar & Dining. Each venue will offer its own take on a three-course menu, offering diners a variety of flavours and culinary creativity.

The theme of this year’s festival is: BE A FOODIE! The aim is to show that everyone can be a foodie, even those unfamiliar with gourmet terms and sophisticated flavours. Brno is not the only city taking part in the upcoming Restaurant Week: Plzeň and Ostrava will also be hosting their own versions.

“Restaurant Week will be both a guide and a guarantee of quality, as well as an opportunity to discover new places, even in regional areas,” said Anna Grosmanová, who brought the festival to the Czech Republic.