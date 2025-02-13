HaDivadlo Opens Its Doors To International Audiences With English-Friendly Performances

HaDivadlo – an alternative theatre in the heart of Brno – continues its programme for the city’s international community with two upcoming English-friendly performances. In an effort to make theatre more accessible and engage mixed audiences, two productions in February and March will be performed in Czech with English subtitles.

The first of these, ‘Humanism 2022’, follows three former drama school classmates on holiday in Venice, one of them arriving with his younger girlfriend and her friend. It’s 2022 and the war in Ukraine looms in the background, even in this city of water. Staying in a stranger’s house, an Airbnb, the evenings unfold on the terrace, with local specialities and free conversation. But is true relaxation possible in a world like this? Written by Ivan Buraj and Bohdan Karásek and directed by Buraj, the performance will take place on Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 5:30 pm.

It’s Only The End of the World. Credit: Terezie Fojtova.

In March, HaDivadlo will present the drama ‘It’s Only the End of the World’, by French playwright Jean-Luc Lagarce. The hypno-realist and autobiographical play tells the story of Louis, a successful Parisian in his thirties, who returns to his childhood home in the countryside after years of absence only to discover that cultural differences can also divide families. Directed by Ivan Buraj, the performance is scheduled for Wednesday 12 March 2025 at 7:30 pm.

Each performance is preceded by a free pre-show introduction in English, which starts 30 minutes before the performance and provides an insight into the themes and context of the play. Tickets are available online or at the HaDivadlo box office in Alfa Passage (Poštovská 8d). More information can be found at www.hadivadlo.cz.