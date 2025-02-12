South Moravian Centre For Foreigners Hosts Open Day At New Co-Working Space On Kounicova

If you are looking for a quiet place to work in the centre of Brno, the South Moravian Centre for Foreigners may have just what you need. The centre’s newly-opened co-working space designed especially for foreigners will have its official opening on 19 February at 2pm.

Located in the centre of Brno, at Kounicova 13, the Coworking Centre for Foreigners Living and Working in the South Moravian Region offers 5 days per week of counselling, seminars and workshops, mainly in the field of professional development.

“The Coworking Space offers foreigners everything they have been missing in the support they have received in Brno,” said Alena Krejčí, the centre’s director. “It is an ideal place for networking, but it is also a service that allows foreigners to find information about the labour market in the Czech Republic. For working parents, there is also a small children’s corner and a coffee machine to replenish your energy.”

For more information and to get to know the location and what it has to offer, come along on 19 February at 2pm, no registration required.