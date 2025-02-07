Brno-Stred District Proposes Regulations For Vending Boxes and Advertisements

The Brno-střed City District Hall is requesting unification of rules and more powers for city districts when permitting advertisements, restaurant gardens and vending boxes. Representatives of the city district approved an amendment to the generally binding decree, intended to help cultivate public space. The proposed amendment will now be assessed by Brno City Council.

The proposal by the representatives of the most populous Brno city district envisages an amendment to the generally binding decree of the City of Brno. According to the current text, city districts are only allowed to comment on restaurant gardens if they are located on local roads under their administration. The aim of the approved amendment is to extend the powers of Brno city districts to billboards, advertising hypercubes, and vending boxes, in all cases where they are located in public spaces owned by the city or one of the city districts.

“With the proposed amendment, we are responding to current events,” said the mayor of Brno-střed, Vojtěch Mencl (ODS). “In recent months, not only Brno-střed, but also other city districts have been struggling with a significant increase in advertising devices and, in particular, vending boxes. It is not possible to regulate the structures effectively and they are often inappropriately located in public space. We want to prevent these situations by giving city districts the opportunity to issue binding opinions on objects if they are located in their territory.”

By amending the decree, the district hall also wants to unify the rules. In some places, different objects are licensed by different entities, which in some places apply different approaches to licensing. If the amendment to the ordinance is approved, the city districts will have the opportunity to streamline the entire permit process and respond to structures that do not respect the character of their surroundings. One recent example was an inappropriately placed vending box on Kopečná Street. Thanks to the efforts of the Brno-Střed City Hall, which filed a complaint with the building office, the box was removed within a few days.

The Brno-střed proposal will now be assessed by representatives of the City of Brno. Other city districts will also have the opportunity to submit comments on the amendment.